Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter
By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House says Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, an 18-year-old first-time voter. The Democratic president casts his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and has made a priority of encouraging its supporters to vote early where it’s available to maximize turnout. Biden’s trip to his polling place comes as he spends a long weekend at his Wilmington home. Biden will go to nearby Philadelphia on Friday night to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.