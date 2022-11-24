France debates enshrining abortion rights in constitution

PARIS (AP) — Lawmakers in France’s lower house of parliament have begun debating a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the country’s constitution. It is the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States. To be approved, any measure must first be approved by majorities in the National Assembly and the upper house, the Senate, and then in a nationwide referendum. Abortion in France was decriminalized under a key 1975 law, but there is nothing in the constitution that would guarantee abortion rights. The proposal is the work of a left-wing coalition. However, the justice minister says the centrist government also supports the proposal.

