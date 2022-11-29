UN envoy: Military escalation in Syria is `dangerous’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria warns that the military escalation in Syria is dangerous for civilians and regional stability. He is urging Turkey and Kurdish-led forces in the north to de-escalate immediately and restore the relative calm that prevailed for the last three years. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the call for maximum restraint and de-escalation also applies to other areas including the upsurge in truce violations in the last rebel-held stronghold in northwest Idlib. But Pedersen’s major concern is escalation between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey’s president who has vowed a ground offensive.

