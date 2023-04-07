No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A report of shots fired sent dozens of police cars to the University of Oklahoma Friday night and the campus was locked down for nearly two hours but authorities say no threat was found. At around 9:30 p.m., the university tweeted there was an active shooter on campus and urged: “Run. Hide. Fight.” Campus police later said they were only investigating a report of shots fired. Students were ordered to shelter in place and dozens of patrol cars from various law enforcement agencies converged on the university. The area was searched and shortly before 11 p.m. police said no threat was found. No injuries were reported.

