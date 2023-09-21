And end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters are resuming negotiations for the second day in a row Thursday. The talks could potentially put an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt. In a rare joint statement issued Wednesday night, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America, said that they’d met for bargaining Wednesday and would continue Thursday. Present at the meeting were a group of top entertainment CEOs including Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Universal’s Donna Langley and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos.

