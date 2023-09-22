FBI is investigating alleged abuse in Baton Rouge police warehouse known as the ‘Brave Cave’

The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into claims in recent lawsuits that Baton Rouge police assaulted and strip-searched drug suspects they detained in an obscure warehouse known as the “Brave Cave.” Since the first complaint was filed last month, the city’s mayor has ordered the facility closed, the police department has disbanded its street crimes unit and an officer at the center of the allegations — the son of a current deputy chief — resigned and was arrested on a simple battery charge. The police chief told AP: “I promise you we will get to the bottom of this.”

By JIM MUSTIAN and LEA SKENE Associated Press

