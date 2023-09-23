A bombing at a checkpoint in Somalia killed at least 15 people, authorities say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An explosives-laden vehicle has detonated at a security checkpoint in the central Somalia city of Beledweyne. Authorities say at least 15 people were killed and 40 others were wounded in Saturday’s attack. A state health official confirmed the deaths and says half of the wounded are in critical condition and need to be airlifted to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, for advanced medical treatment. Beledweyne is the capital of the Hiran region and has been the center of the Somali government’s latest military offensive against East Africa’s al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabab. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the extremist group.

