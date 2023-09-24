Residents prepare to return to sites of homes demolished in Lahaina wildfire 7 weeks ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities on Monday will begin allowing the first residents and property owners to return to their devastated properties in Lahaina, many for the first time since the historic town was demolished by a wildfire nearly seven weeks ago. The prospect of returning has stirred strong emotions in residents who fled in vehicles or on foot as the wind-whipped flames raced across Lahaina. Some survivors jumped over a sea wall and sheltered in the waves as black smoke blotted out the sun. The wildfire killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes. Officials are urging people not to sift through the ashes for fear of raising toxic dust.

