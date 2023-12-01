Court orders Texas to move floating buoy barrier that drew backlash from Mexico

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas must move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that drew backlash from Mexico. The decision Friday comes months after the Biden administration sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for installing the roughly 1,000-foot linked and anchored buoy barrier in the river straddled by Mexico on one side and Texas on the other. It is the second legal defeat for Texas this week over its border operations. On Wednesday, a federal judge allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents to continue cutting razor wire the state installed along the riverbank, despite the protests of Texas officials.

