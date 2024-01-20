4 local police officers in eastern Mexico are under investigation after man is shot to death

LERDO DE TEJADA, Mexico (AP) — Four local police officers in Mexico have been placed under investigation in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Gulf of Mexico state of Veracruz, after neighbors in the town surrounded the officers and attacked them. The Veracruz Public Security Department said in a statement the officers from Lerdo de Tejada, a coastal town in the south of the state, were detained late Friday. They were handed over to the prosecutor’s office to investigate the death of 27-year-old Brando de Jesús Arellano Cruz, it said. The identities of the officers were not released. Arellano Cruz was shot Friday night while in his vehicle.

