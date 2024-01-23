Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica
By CHRISTINA LARSON
AP Science Writer
Scientists have spotted previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in new satellite imagery. At least some emperor penguins are moving their colonies as melting ice from climate change threatens breeding grounds. The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday that the four newly found colonies likely existed for many years, but scientists hadn’t previously spotted them. Emperor penguins are considered “near threatened” with extinction and live in Antarctica. While the newly spotted colonies don’t greatly change overall population estimates, they help scientists understand where penguins might be moving.