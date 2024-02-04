Jury to get manslaughter case against Michigan school shooter’s mother
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury will get instructions from a judge and begin deliberations in an unusual trial against a school shooter’s mother. The deliberations beginning Monday could send Jennifer Crumbley to prison if she is convicted of contributing to the deaths of four students in 2021. Prosecutors say she was grossly negligent when she failed to tell Oxford High School that the family had guns, including a new one that was later used by her son. The school was concerned about violent images and desperate phrases written on a math assignment. But Ethan Crumbley was allowed to stay in school. Prosecutors also say the boy’s parents ignored his mental health.