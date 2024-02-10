EXPLAINER: Here’s how to bet legally on the Super Bowl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here are some basics on how betting on the Super Bowl works. The point spread is the amount by which the favored San Francisco 49ers must win in order for bets on them to be winning ones. If they don’t, bets on the Kansas City Chiefs will win. The total is the combined number of points both teams score during the game. There are also hundreds of bets on individual player performances, and even things like whether the coin toss will be heads or tails, and the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach after the game.

