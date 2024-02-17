Protestors keep pressure on Senegal’s president to hold elections as soon as possible

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Protestors took the streets in Senegal’s capital Saturday to keep the pressure on President Mack Sall to hold elections quickly. Hundreds of people walked and biked through downtown Dakar chanting “Macky dictator” while others called for the liberation of opposition prisoners in jail. After the country’s top election authority overturned a decree by Sall to postpone the vote, Sall said would hold a presidential election as soon as possible. Sall in early February sought to postpone the Feb. 25 election citing unresolved disputes over who could run, and the National Assembly voted to reschedule it for Dec. 15. Security forces did not try to break up Saturday’s protest, which remained peaceful.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.