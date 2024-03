Iowa star Caitlin Clark has achieved one final NCAA scoring milestone. She scored 35 points against Ohio State on Sunday to pass the late Pete Maravich of LSU as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, men or women. Clark now has 3,685 points in 130 games. Maravich had 3,667 in 83 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

By The Associated Press

