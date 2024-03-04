DeSantis names Disney World administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a new job for the longtime supporter who has led Walt Disney World’s government since his allies took it over. The Republican governor appointed Glen Gilzean on Monday as elections supervisor in Orange County, one of Florida’s most reliable sources of Democratic votes. Gilzean was picked to run the theme park’s governing district after DeSantis appointees took it over in retribution for the company’s position on the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. Orange County is Florida’s fifth-largest, with more than 1.4 million residents. Gilzean is leaving a district facing staff departures and multiple lawsuits.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.