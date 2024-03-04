Fast car, slow return: Ferrari stolen in 1995 from a Formula One driver is recovered by U.K. police

LONDON (AP) — British police have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago. The red Ferrari F512M was one of two sports cars taken while their drivers were in Imola for the San Marino Grand Prix in April 1995. Neither was ever found, until London’s Metropolitan Police force was tipped off by the manufacturer in January that a Ferrari in the process of being sold to a U.S. buyer by a U.K. broker had been flagged as a stolen vehicle. Detectives investigated and seized the car, which is valued at close to 350,000 pounds, or $444,000. No one has been arrested. The second stolen car remains missing.

