Jupiter’s moon Europa may have less oxygen than expected, a finding that might put a damper on life

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research suggests there’s less oxygen on the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa than thought. This could affect what if any life might be lurking in the moon’s underground ocean. The new study published Monday in Nature Astronomy is based on data collected by NASA’s Juno spacecraft during a particularly close flyby of Europa in 2022. Outside scientists say more work is needed to confirm the findings. NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper this fall. The spacecraft will make dozens of close flybys of Europa while orbiting the giant gas planet.

