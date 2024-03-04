Latest attempt to chip away at ‘Obamacare’ questions preventive health care

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on whether former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law must fully cover certain types of preventive care, including HIV prevention and some types of cancer screenings. A federal judge in Texas said last year that it doesn’t. His ruling will be argued at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday afternoon. The arguments mark the latest in more than a decade of conservative efforts to chip away at the Affordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as Obamacare.

