Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister. It’s the second time he’s had the job. Monday’s swearing-in ceremony saw Sharif pledging to perform his duties and functions with honesty and loyalty and always for the country’s independence. But he has a tough task of bringing lawmakers together to steer the country through challenging times. Opposition lawmakers said last month’s parliamentary elections were rigged in favor of Sharif’s party, depriving them of the chance to form a government and have their own person in the top job.

