Stella McCartney’s show at Paris Fashion Week says sustainability doesn’t sacrifice luxury

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney presented a sustainability-minded showcase at Paris Fashion Week. With the support of luxury conglomerate LVMH and a front row featuring Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, she highlighted the fashion industry’s environmental impact. Her fall-winter 2024 collection emphasized that glamour can coexist with environmental responsibility. Highlights included garments with recycled sequins, faux-diamond details and alternative leather from apple waste. LVMH’s investment in her brand since 2019 amplifies the message that luxury and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. McCartney’s efforts demonstrate a commitment to reducing the fashion industry’s carbon footprint.

