The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a Ramadan cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the United States warned the measure could hurt negotiations to halt Israeli-Hamas hostilities. The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China, who vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution Friday supporting “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war. The 22-nation Arab Group at the U.N. issued a statement Friday night appealing to all 15 council members “to act with unity and urgency” and vote for the resolution on Saturday “to halt the bloodshed.” Ramadan began March 10 and ends April 9.

