Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice leased Lamborghini involved in Dallas crash, company’s attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney says one of two speeding sports cars that police say caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend was being leased by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. An attorney for a Dallas-based car rental company said Rice was leasing the Lamborghini sport utility vehicle involved in Saturday’s crash. Police have said the drivers of a Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding on North Central Expressway when they lost control. Police said the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left without determining if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information. Police said Tuesday they are still working to identify suspects. Police have not said whether Rice is among the people they are seeking.

