Voters in Enid, Oklahoma, oust city council member with ties to white nationalism

ENID, Oklahoma (AP) — Voters in the northwest Oklahoma city of Enid have recalled a city council member with ties to white nationalism. Unofficial results posted Tuesday on the Oklahoma Election Board website show voters in Enid’s Ward 1 chose to oust 42-year-old Judd Blevins. The Iraq War veteran was narrowly elected to the seat last year despite his ties to white nationalist groups. Blevins acknowledged at a community forum last week that he marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Voters instead selected Cheryl Patterson, a grandmother and longtime youth leader at an area church.

