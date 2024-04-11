Here’s how investigators allege Ippei Mizuhara stole $16 million from Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities allege Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, stole more than $16 million from the two-way baseball sensation to cover his gambling debts. The charges were outlined in a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. The complaint, written by IRS senior special agent Chris Seymour, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews in alleging that Mizuhara exploited his position of trust with Ohtani to fund his frequent and illegal sports betting.

