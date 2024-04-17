Florida’s Bob Graham dead at 87: A leader who looked beyond politics, served ordinary folks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham is being remembered as a politician who genuinely loved people and encouraged them to get involved in civic affairs. Graham died Tuesday at 87. He was known for his workdays, when he would spend a day in someone else’s shoes, doing ordinary jobs. It was his way of connecting with people, and those close to Graham said many of his ideas came from lessons learned during those events. Graham retired from the Senate in 2005 and established the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida. The center seeks to promote civic engagement and public service.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.