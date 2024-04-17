Minnesota toddler dies after fall from South Dakota hotel window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota toddler has died after falling from a third-floor window at a hotel in South Dakota. The parents of 1-year-old Madden Hein posted on Facebook that their son died Monday, two days after falling at Club House Hotel a& Suites in Sioux Falls. Madden was the son of Kathryn and Alex Hein of Lakefield, Minnesota. Police told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that an investigation continues but that there is nothing indicating that it was anything other than a “tragic accident.” The couple are both in education. They also have a 3-year-old daughter and are expecting another child in August.

