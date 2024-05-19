2 dead and 5 missing after a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Hungarian police received a report late Saturday night that a man had been found bleeding from his head on the shore of the Danube near the town of Veroce, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the capital, Budapest. Police determined that the man had been involved in a boating accident, and the bodies of a man and a woman were later discovered nearby. Police are still searching for five other people who were on the boat.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.