Trump’s lawyers rested their case after calling just 2 witnesses. Experts say that’s not unusual

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team has rested its case in his hush money trial after calling just two witnesses and opting not to have the former president take the stand in his own defense. But criminal defense lawyers say that isn’t all that unusual, despite what Hollywood courtroom dramas might suggest. They say the burden of proof is on prosecutors to prove their case. The defense only has to show there’s reasonable doubt their client committed a crime. And their best opportunity to do that is during the cross-examination of the prosecution’s witnesses.

