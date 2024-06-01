Disruptions at University of Chicago graduation as school withholds 4 diplomas over protests

CHICAGO (AP) — A crowd of students protesting the war in Gaza walked out of the University of Chicago’s commencement. And the school is withholding the diplomas of four seniors over their involvement with a pro-Palestinian encampment that was cleared last month. The disruption to the rainy two-hour ceremony was brief, with calls to “Stop Genocide.” Dozens walked out in between speeches. Four seniors were informed by email in recent days that their degrees would be withheld pending a school disciplinary process related to involvement complaints about the encampment. University officials say the students were still allowed to participate in commencement but their degrees are being withheld pending further review.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.