Free tuition this spring for some students at tribal college

AP Utah

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average. Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné College, which is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses. The school also is offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester. Technology, student activity and admission application fees are all waived. Diné College has six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.