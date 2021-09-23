Navajo Nation reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

AP Utah

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 45 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,437. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing. Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.