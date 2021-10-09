Ex-campaign manager denies sexual misconduct allegations

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (AP) — Lawyers for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s former campaign manager, who resigned this week after an investigation substantiated claims of sexual misconduct made against him, is calling the accusations baseless. KUTV reports in a statement Friday, lawyers representing Austin Cox said the relationship with a female campaign employee was a long-term one between two young adults that he ended earlier this year. Austin Cox’s attorneys also said he unequivocally and emphatically denies any allegations to the contrary. The Republican governor said Thursday that an independent investigation found cause to terminate Austin Cox but he resigned before its completion. The governor and former campaign manager are not related.