Medal winning whip aficionado hopes to parlay skill into job

By TIM VANDENACK

Standard-Examiner

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A 19-year-old Utah man is part of a small group of aficionados so skilled with whips that they’re almost like appendages to their bodies. The Standard-Examiner Danny Shaw of Ogden man won four gold medals in all at the L.A Whip Conventions of 2020 and 2021 and he’s hoping to parlay the skill into something bigger — a profession. For now, he performs at birthday parties, at talent shows and for groups of friends and acquaintances. Each one awestruck by his skills. He’ll also get the whips out and practice in the yard, where he can lash them so quickly he creates small sonic booms.