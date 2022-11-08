Big & Rich to play first concert at Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The concert is set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“When looking for an act that would grace the stage of our venue for the first time, we knew we wanted a band that would provide an unforgettable night of up-beat entertainment and would be fun for music lovers,” Mountain America Center’s General Manager Erik Hudson said. “If you’ve never been to a Big & Rich show, you know that they bring the party! The energy in the building will be electric and we hope that the entire community comes out to celebrate this momentous occasion in Idaho Falls.”

This concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to commemorate the Grand Opening of the Mountain America Center, Hero Arena, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls: