Beware of buying knock-off power tool batteries for Father’s Day

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sunday is Father’s Day, and power tools are a popular gift for dads. However, you need to be careful about buying cheaper knock-off brand lithium-ion batteries for the tools.

The Power Tool Institute says only an original equipment manufacturer’s battery is seamlessly compatible with Dad’s new power tool and charger. They also say aftermarket brand batteries have a history of causing shed and garage fires. Central Fire District in Jefferson County agrees.

“When those [fires] happen, [the batteries] are either being overcharged, they weren't properly rated to begin with, they might have been a cheaper brand, a knockoff brand that didn't have a UL listing on it,” says Central Fire District Captain Cody Thornton.

Thornton says lithium-ion battery fires can be difficult to put out. If they overheat and catch fire, water and fire extinguishers may cool them down, but won’t keep the chemical reaction from catching fire again.

The Power Tool Institute recommends using a shovel to move the battery at least 15 feet away from combustible materials or submerge the battery in water in a sturdy container.

To learn more about battery safety, click here.