Deadline extended for 2023 Idaho Falls Regional Airport Student Art Contest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is extending the deadline for the first annual Student Arts Contest.

Applications for the 2023 contest will now be accepted until May 1, 2023, to allow for greater participation from area high school students. Cash prizes will still be available for the winning submissions.

The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District #91 high-school students, and submissions are now being accepted until March 1, 2023. The contest aims to spark young artists’ imaginations to depict how “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future” and the opportunity to display their work in front of the over 600,000 passengers who make their way through the airport each year.

Artwork can be completed in the medium of the artist’s choice but should incorporate the theme “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future.” Artwork will be judged by a committee that will select the winners and honorable mentions.

The following prizes will be awarded to the winners of the contest:

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $150

3rd Place: $50

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the artwork of winners and honorable mentions will be displayed in the airport terminal for one year.

Students submitting their art are asked to include the following information along with their submission:

Name

Grade

School

Phone number

Email

Name of artwork

Description of artwork (up to 250 words)

To enter, scan or send a high-resolution image of your submission to Idaho Falls Regional Airport Business Development Manager Emily FitzPatrick Harris at efitzpatrick@idahofalls.gov before May 1, 2023.

Winners will be decided and announced in July 2023.