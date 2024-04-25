Lance Broncho bound over to District Court

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal announced Thursday Lance Broncho's case has been bound over to District Court.

Broncho is charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

He is accused of shooting and killing Eric Leask and injuring Ormead Smith during a home invasion back in March at a home near the intersection of 4th Street and Lee Avenue.

Broncho's first court appearance in District Court will be on May 13.

Because it is a potential capital offense, Broncho is being held without bond.