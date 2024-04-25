Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Lance Broncho bound over to District Court

23-year-old Lance Broncho
IFPD
23-year-old Lance Broncho
By
today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:36 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal announced Thursday Lance Broncho's case has been bound over to District Court.

Broncho is charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. 

He is accused of shooting and killing Eric Leask and injuring Ormead Smith during a home invasion back in March at a home near the intersection of 4th Street and Lee Avenue. 

Broncho's first court appearance in District Court will be on May 13. 

Because it is a potential capital offense, Broncho is being held without bond. 

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content