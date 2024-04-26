Isolated thunderstorms this weekend

Isolated thunderstorms continue to roam the region tonight, especially across areas of the Upper Snake River Plain.

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after midnight. Low around 43. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday

Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 56. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.