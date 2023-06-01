Idaho Falls City Council meetings to be temporarily held at Civic Center for the Performing Arts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – During the months of June and July, Idaho Falls City Council meetings will be held at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

The temporary change in meeting locations will allow for much-needed improvements and upgrades to the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers. It’s anticipated council meetings will return to the Council Chambers at the City Hall Annex in August.

The current City Council Chamber platform is over 15 years old and reached its useful life. Additionally, the project will install improved public access, replace the carpeting, an ADA ramp and other minor improvements.

The Idaho Falls City Council typically meets on the second and fourth week of the month. Work Sessions are typically held on Mondays at 3 p.m. and regular City Council Meetings begin Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Additional meetings will also be held in June and July as the City Council works to set the 2024 fiscal year budget. Full agendas and specific times will be posted online HERE.

During the project and change in locations, the public can still attend City Council Meetings at the Civic Center. Other boards and commissions may hold meetings in other locations, so it is encouraged to review agendas beforehand.

As transparency and public engagement remain focal points to the City of Idaho Falls’ mission and the City Council, all City Council meetings and work sessions will be live-streamed on www.idahofallsidaho.gov.

The Civic Center is located at 501 South Holmes Avenue.