DEQ issues notice of boil water advisory for Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing notice of a boil water advisory for the Aspen Ridge Subdivision in Island Park, Idaho.

DEQ was alerted not all homeowners received notification of the boil advisory in place for the Aspen Ridge Subdivision. DEQ became aware of a total loss of pressure event in the Aspen Ridge Subdivision on April 5, 2023.

Currently, there is no known contamination; however, compliance samples have not been collected by the Island Park Water Company. Water has been restored to several homes in the subdivision, but the water has not been deemed safe for consumption. Pressure has not been fully restored throughout the distribution, and disinfection has not occurred.

Until further notice, residents in the Aspen Ridge Subdivision are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming.

You can view the Boil Water Advisory below.