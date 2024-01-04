Make-A-Wish Idaho grants 2,000th wish

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho fulfilled 13-year-old Holman’s wish to go to Disneyland when he returned home to Idaho on Dec. 31. Holman is a resident of the Magic Valley who has undergone a difficult battle with lymphoma, and his wish marks Make-A-Wish Idaho’s 2000th wish granted since the chapter was founded in 1986.

Holman chose his wish because he knew that Disneyland is a happy place where he could focus on fun and forget about everything else. He was particularly interested in riding on Splash Mountain and enjoying a lot of different meals on his trip.

“When he was so sick in the hospital and couldn’t eat food by mouth for months, he talked about this. This wish kept his hopes up,” wish mom Karin said. “It gave him something to look forward to and he really is so grateful to get to go. Wishes are so much to these kids. Seriously, I can’t tell you how this gave him a positive focus on a very scary and sad time of his life as he battled cancer and the complications.”

Make-A-Wish Idaho granted 127 wishes during its last fiscal year which ended in August. This year, the chapter is looking to grant 140 wishes.

“Holman has been through a lot with his illness, and we are honored to celebrate his milestone wish. Wishes provide much-needed hope during a difficult time, and every wish we grant is unique, important, and amazing,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said.