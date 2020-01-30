Aquifer recharge labeled “remarkable”

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Based on data from over 300 groundwater management wells last year, the volume of the East Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) has increased by 1.8 million acre-feet. Idaho's goal is to recharge an average of 250,000 acre-feet of water into the ESPA each year. So far this winter, water users have created 90,000 acre-feet of recharge.

That data was included in a ten-year progress report on ESPA recovery and sustainability efforts delivered to House Speaker Scott Bedke this month. It documents build-out of the Idaho Water Resource Board's recharge program and initiatives by groundwater users and other stakeholders.

"It's a remarkable accomplishment," said Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman. He credits legislative support, initiatives carried out under the water settlement agreement between surface and groundwater users, an aggressive cloud-seeding program, and abundant snowfall.

Water users contributed to a 13% reduction in groundwater use or about 240,000 acre-feet of water per year.