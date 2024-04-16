News you can use this morning – April 16, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - New video recordings released in the Chad Daybell trial and a new law is impacting trans-youth in the Idaho. Here is some news you can use this morning.

1. We are now in the second week of testimony in the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

Yesterday, Vince Kaaiakamanu, an investigator with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was the first witness. He testified about phone calls from the jail between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.

The main call they were interested in was one between them on June 9th, 2020, the day the children’s bodies were found buried on Chad's property.

He said Chad seemed nervous and told Vallow the investigators were digging on the property.

The next witness was Rexburg detective Eric Wheeler. He was one of the investigators there the day the children's bodies were found on Chad Daybell's property. He is also the one who arrested Chad when he tried to drive off during the search.

As part of the testimony, the prosecution played a video recorded in the backseat of the police car that Chad was in when he was arrested.

2. Idaho can enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for trans-gender youth while the lawsuits over the law proceed after a ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States yesterday.

Under the law, doctors could face up to 10 years in prison if they provide hormones, puberty blockers, or other gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

The Supreme Court has been considering merit appeals over similar laws in Tennessee and Kentucky. Three justices dissented from the high court’s ruling.

