16 people killed and dozens critically wounded in bombing in Nigeria’s Borno state, officials say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a bomb exploded in a roadside market in Nigeria’s Borno state killing at least 16 people and wounding several others. The government imposed a 24-hour curfew after the bombing attack, the second such attack in recent weeks. The attack happened at about 8 p.m. local time Wednesday at a teashop that normally hosts locals in Kawori, a rural community some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital Maiduguri, according to local media reports. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but analysts and some local officials suspected the Islamic militant group Boko Haram, which has since 2009 waged an insurgency in Nigeria and neighboring countries in the Lake Chad region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.