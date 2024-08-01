Paris mayor honors Ukrainian Olympic athletes in solidarity during war
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has awarded two Ukrainian athletes with the Grand Vermeil Medal, the French capital’s highest distinction, as a move of solidarity amid the 2024 Olympics. Ukrainian rower Anastasiia Kozhenkova and diver Oleksii Sereda received the medal Thursday. Both have finished their competitions at the Olympics already. They led the group of other Ukrainian athletes who attended the reception at the imposing City Hall. Hidalgo said she could imagine the Ukrainian athletes are both proud of competing and sad knowing their “country is still being attacked.” Ukraine’s acting sports minister thanked Hidalgo for the support France has provided to Ukrainian athletes.