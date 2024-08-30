Conservative group plans to monitor voting drop box locations in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative group has told Arizona officials that it plans to monitor ballot drop boxes for the November election and identify people they believe are voting illegally. The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, cites what it says are voter concerns about fraud in the use of the boxes. The Arizona Republic reports that the group asked Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes to discuss guidelines for monitoring the boxes. Officials say it is an “indisputable fact” that Arizona’s elections have been conducted fairly and it is conservatives such as CPAC that have fueled skepticism about electoral integrity. Right-wing groups began monitoring drop boxes in at least two Arizona counties in 2022.

