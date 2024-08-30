FIFA aims for the perfect pitch at 2026 World Cup following fields called a disaster at Copa America

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America with an ambitious plan, expanding the field by 50% and spreading the soccer spectacle over 16 cities in three countries with multiple climates and elevations. FIFA partnered with turf experts at the University of Tennessee and Michigan State University to research and develop the best surface for the tournament. When the World Cup begin in less than two years with 48 teams playing 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, no one wants the field to be a topic of conversation like it was earlier this summer at the Copa America.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.