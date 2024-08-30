No criminal charges for driver in school bus crash that killed 6-year-old, mother

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The driver of a mini-school bus that struck and killed a kindergartner and his mother as they were walking to school in suburban New York will not face criminal charges but has been ticketed for failing to yield to pedestrians and for using his cellphone minutes before the crash. Police said Friday that the 68-year-old driver is keeping his job and could be back behind the wheel when the school year starts next week. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. June 20 as Molly Murphy Donovan and her 6-year-old son, Michael Donovan Volpe, were walking to school in the Westchester County village of Mamaroneck.

