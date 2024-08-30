Passengers bought berths on a 3-year cruise. Months on, the ship is still stuck in Belfast

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Passengers who bought cabins for a 3 1/2-year round-the-world cruise have been waiting months for the vessel to depart. Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey was due to sail in May but has been stuck in Belfast undergoing repair work. The ship is scheduled to visit 425 ports in 147 countries on seven continents. Cabins start at $99,999. Lanette Canen is waiting to travel with her partner Johan Bodin. They say they have enjoyed their time in Belfast, but “we’re ready to set sail, for sure.” The company says repair work is almost finished and the Odyssey should finally set sail next week.

